West Virginia House leaders chosen for legislative session
West Virginia House Speaker Tim Armstead has announced leaders of the Republican-controlled chamber for the 60-day legislative business session that begins in February. Lawmakers are next scheduled to convene Wednesday to formally install leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|for black people
|47 min
|alarm fob
|9
|Prostitution arrests
|1 hr
|Superman
|7
|Fresh Fart Thursday
|2 hr
|Mario
|20
|VA Resource Center
|2 hr
|Tried it
|6
|Melissa gibson?
|2 hr
|Katie
|6
|When you see 2 or more blacks walking are you s...
|2 hr
|alt black
|26
|Comrade trump
|2 hr
|Duh
|47
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC