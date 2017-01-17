W.Va. ambulance robbed, needles stolen

W.Va. ambulance robbed, needles stolen

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - While responders were tending to a patient, a thief broke into their ambulance and stole hypodermic needles last week.

