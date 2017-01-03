Two Huntington men sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes
Two Huntington men were sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Darnell Lamar Anderson, 37, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
