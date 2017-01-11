Tomblin gives farewell speech

Tomblin gives farewell speech

Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin delivered his farewell address to the West Virginia Legislature in the House Chamber at the State Capitol Complex Wednesday after serving six years as governor and a total of 42 years in public service in the Mountain State.

