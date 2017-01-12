Together We Rise Working Together Event Comes to HHS
Together We Rise: A Community Conversation on Race, will take place Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington High School cafeteria . Light refreshments will be served.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
