Thundering Herd Invitational next for APSU Indoor Track and Field

After a promising showing last weekend at Eastern Illinois, Austin Peay State University track and field looks to keep up the strong work against a diverse field at this week's Thundering Herd Invitational, hosted by Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia. Over 20 schools are scheduled to attend this event, including Conference USA foes Charlotte, Florida International and Marshall and fellow Ohio Valley Conference competitors from Eastern Kentucky, Murray State and Belmont.

