Thundering Herd Invitational next for APSU Indoor Track and Field
After a promising showing last weekend at Eastern Illinois, Austin Peay State University track and field looks to keep up the strong work against a diverse field at this week's Thundering Herd Invitational, hosted by Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia. Over 20 schools are scheduled to attend this event, including Conference USA foes Charlotte, Florida International and Marshall and fellow Ohio Valley Conference competitors from Eastern Kentucky, Murray State and Belmont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monkey Month Is Ahead Of US
|28 min
|Dr pleasant
|5
|Super Bowl RLN Edition
|30 min
|Dr Nolan
|2
|Why are most liberals poor, jobless millenials?
|32 min
|Cabbage
|13
|muslim ban
|52 min
|Drake
|3
|Sissy boys
|53 min
|Drake
|24
|Liberal Wackadoodles
|56 min
|Wake up
|9
|Mayor Steve Williams will you forfeit your rece...
|1 hr
|The Last Warrior ...
|40
|401 Whitaker Blvd. Yellowstone (Jan '11)
|20 hr
|Huntington junk
|32
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC