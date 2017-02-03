The Green Book's Calvin Ramsey to showcase historical Huntington locations
Marshall University will host a documentary screening and discussion by critically acclaimed playwright and author, Calvin Alexander Ramsey, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Memorial Student Center's room BE-5. Ramsey, author of the play "The Green Book," was inspired by Victor Hugo Green, who from 1936 to 1963 published the Jim Crow-era "Negro Motorist Green Book" - a title that was modified over time and eventually abbreviated as the "Green Book."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monkey Month Is Ahead Of US
|27 min
|Dr pleasant
|5
|Super Bowl RLN Edition
|30 min
|Dr Nolan
|2
|Why are most liberals poor, jobless millenials?
|31 min
|Cabbage
|13
|muslim ban
|52 min
|Drake
|3
|Sissy boys
|53 min
|Drake
|24
|Liberal Wackadoodles
|56 min
|Wake up
|9
|Mayor Steve Williams will you forfeit your rece...
|1 hr
|The Last Warrior ...
|40
|401 Whitaker Blvd. Yellowstone (Jan '11)
|20 hr
|Huntington junk
|32
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC