The Green Book's Calvin Ramsey to showcase historical Huntington locations

Marshall University will host a documentary screening and discussion by critically acclaimed playwright and author, Calvin Alexander Ramsey, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Memorial Student Center's room BE-5. Ramsey, author of the play "The Green Book," was inspired by Victor Hugo Green, who from 1936 to 1963 published the Jim Crow-era "Negro Motorist Green Book" - a title that was modified over time and eventually abbreviated as the "Green Book."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.