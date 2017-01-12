Teda s Bulletin: An upscale diner celebrating Americaa s food heritage

Local eatery chain Ted's Bulletin delivers a satisfying culinary experience where legacy recipes are faithfully recreated from scratch and served within a family diner setting. The upscale casual restaurant, with multiple metro area locations, is named for Ted Neal, a former World War II Navy sailor who returned home to Huntington, West Virginia, where he planted a garden to ensure plenty of fresh food to use in his recipes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.