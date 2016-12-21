Sabatino's Sandwich Kitchen to expand...

Sabatino's Sandwich Kitchen to expand to Huntington

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Huntington News

HUNTINGTON: Sabatino's Sandwich Kitchen, a Charleston-based eatery, will open its first Huntington location at 2013 5th Avenue on January 5, 2017. The space is currently a Steak Escape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 min The Working Class 3,934
Can we get some tears for Heroine overdosers? 31 min Jerry P 22
How do yall like are hollar 1 hr clueless 2
Addicts... If it was your child would you turn ... 2 hr So sad 1
James childers 2 hr Pulledhiscardalready 6
Hookers and secrets 2 hr Really dude imthere 44
News Prostitution sting nabs nine in Huntington (Apr '09) 2 hr Gloria Adams 19
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,919 • Total comments across all topics: 277,502,626

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC