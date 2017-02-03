RCBI to announce first participants in its Ten50 Business Accelerator
The Robert C. Byrd Institute will announce the first participants of Ten50 - West Virginia's Business Accelerator - at its downtown Huntington facility at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. RCBI's Ten50 Business Accelerator drives innovation, entrepreneurship, economic development and ultimately job creation by supporting entrepreneurs and their early-stage, growth-driven companies. Only startups with ideas that have the greatest commercial potential were chosen from the field of nearly three dozen applicants for Ten50's inaugural class of entrepreneurs.
