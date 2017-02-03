Probationary Firefighters Laid Off --...

Probationary Firefighters Laid Off --- Who They Are

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Huntington News

Former Huntington Fire Chief Carl Eastham has stood up for his "brothers" laid off by the City of Huntington. He offers similar support to the police officers too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monkey Month Is Ahead Of US 26 min Dr pleasant 5
Super Bowl RLN Edition 29 min Dr Nolan 2
Why are most liberals poor, jobless millenials? 30 min Cabbage 13
muslim ban 51 min Drake 3
Sissy boys 52 min Drake 24
Liberal Wackadoodles 55 min Wake up 9
Mayor Steve Williams will you forfeit your rece... 1 hr The Last Warrior ... 40
401 Whitaker Blvd. Yellowstone (Jan '11) 20 hr Huntington junk 32
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC