Police Searching for Murder Suspect
Arrest warrants have been issued for a Michigan man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Huntington. Arrest warrants were issued for Kelly Lee Powell Jr., aka "Shanks", 22, of Pontiac, Michigan, for murder and malicious wounding.
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to the Brad Fuller post
|1 hr
|Westmoreland Mafia
|3
|Brian Lucus
|1 hr
|Liberal dumbhasses
|2
|Trump's putting America first
|1 hr
|Liberal dumbhasses
|6
|So much for so called friends
|1 hr
|truth sets you free
|1
|John and Maria Scarberry
|4 hr
|Wow
|2
|Holy crap look at this monster
|4 hr
|wtfwhatamonster
|1
|How do churches keep out undesirables??
|4 hr
|Lkw
|12
