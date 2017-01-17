North Carolina man pleads guilty for role in Huntington drug conspiracy
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Steven Bailey, 53, of Charlotte, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
