'MUsic Mondays' resume for spring semester Jan. 23; topic is 'How Do We Understand Music?'

The Marshall University School of Music will present the first lecture of the spring MUsic Mondays series Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington. The spring series, titled "Music and Communication," investigates various ways in which music communicates from the listener's and the composer's viewpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.