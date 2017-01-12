'MUsic Mondays' resume for spring sem...

'MUsic Mondays' resume for spring semester Jan. 23; topic is 'How Do We Understand Music?'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Huntington News

The Marshall University School of Music will present the first lecture of the spring MUsic Mondays series Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington. The spring series, titled "Music and Communication," investigates various ways in which music communicates from the listener's and the composer's viewpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood play in... 2 min salute 16
I just don't understand this 3 min Your a queer 6
Rocky in Rehab himself 6 min Rocky jr 26
New Recovery House 7 min Nope 18
Obama slips up and accidentally admits we are t... 14 min Silent Majority 3
Prostitution arrests 16 min Superman 15
Corleeta Sharee Johnson baby taken at hospital 22 min Now u innocent 33
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,906,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC