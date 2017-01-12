'MUsic Mondays' resume for spring semester Jan. 23; topic is 'How Do We Understand Music?'
The Marshall University School of Music will present the first lecture of the spring MUsic Mondays series Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington. The spring series, titled "Music and Communication," investigates various ways in which music communicates from the listener's and the composer's viewpoint.
