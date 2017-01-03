McDonie family establishes Marshall S...

McDonie family establishes Marshall School of Medicine Scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Huntington News

Joseph and Karen McDonie have established a scholarship with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for future medical students. The Joseph K. and Karen P. McDonie Scholarship honors the memory of the couple's late parents-Braxton and June McDonie and Clarence and Jeanne Pratt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rich Oil Robbery 2 min know him 1
Wasn't Evil, Just Bad "Home Training" 1 hr The mother of inv... 8
Adam Malory sleeping with Deana mayo from proct... 2 hr wilbur 4
Yes, there is suddenly a post about you when I ... 6 hr PuppetMaster77 6
Inspection Sticker (Aug '12) 6 hr Defier 24
Chase sims 8 hr Old friend 17
Alyssa Brady 8 hr ford 19
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,693 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,379

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC