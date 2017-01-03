McDonie family establishes Marshall School of Medicine Scholarship
Joseph and Karen McDonie have established a scholarship with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for future medical students. The Joseph K. and Karen P. McDonie Scholarship honors the memory of the couple's late parents-Braxton and June McDonie and Clarence and Jeanne Pratt.
