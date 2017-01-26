Marshall University launches the Dr. ...

Marshall University launches the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum

Marshall University is enhancing its reputation as a school of thought and problem solving, represented by students, faculty and staff who collaborate among themselves and with others within their community and region in search of diverse solutions to their common problems - embracing both the past and future. Today, Burnis Morris, the Carter G. Woodson Professor of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall, on behalf of Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert and Dr. Alan B. Gould, executive director of the John Deaver Drinko Academy, announced the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum.

