Marshall University launches the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum
Marshall University is enhancing its reputation as a school of thought and problem solving, represented by students, faculty and staff who collaborate among themselves and with others within their community and region in search of diverse solutions to their common problems - embracing both the past and future. Today, Burnis Morris, the Carter G. Woodson Professor of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall, on behalf of Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert and Dr. Alan B. Gould, executive director of the John Deaver Drinko Academy, announced the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to the Brad Fuller post
|1 hr
|Westmoreland Mafia
|3
|Brian Lucus
|1 hr
|Liberal dumbhasses
|2
|Trump's putting America first
|1 hr
|Liberal dumbhasses
|6
|So much for so called friends
|1 hr
|truth sets you free
|1
|John and Maria Scarberry
|4 hr
|Wow
|2
|Holy crap look at this monster
|4 hr
|wtfwhatamonster
|1
|How do churches keep out undesirables??
|4 hr
|Lkw
|12
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC