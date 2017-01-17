Marshall to present Music Mondays -

Marshall to present Music Mondays -

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Independent Herald

The Marshall University School of Music will present the first lecture of the spring MUsic Mondays series Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington. The spring series, titled "Music and Communication," investigates various ways in which music communicates from the listener's and the composer's viewpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Recovery House 2 min Nope 40
RATS IN Huntington 4 min lol 9
Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood play in... 32 min MarkJ- 84
Rocky in Rehab himself 40 min Nope 60
BH youth football 53 min Bteam Parent 1
Cameron Holmes 57 min goodwin 4
Huge Layoffs coming 1 hr punk 18
EMPs And Illegal Use 6 hr Brer Rabbit 34
What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10) 9 hr Shae 319
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC