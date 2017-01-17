Marshall to be home of Ellis Marsalis International Jazz Piano Competition, Festival
Beginning in 2018, Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia will be home to the Ellis Marsalis International Jazz Piano Competition. The new triennial event was announced by Marshall President Jerome Gilbert Jan. 6 at The Jazz Education Network Conference in New Orleans.
