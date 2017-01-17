Huntington's Been There, Done That; History Repeating Itself on Severe Shortfalls

Could this be a sign of deja - vu in an area targeted for improvement under the since expired federally funded Weed and Seed program? When Tom McCallister was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction at the Dec. 2016 Huntington City Council , HNN wrote of "deja vu" time at the Cabell County Courthouse referring to a protective order obtained by City Attorney Scott Damron against the then Republican candidate for Mayor? " have once again sliced and diced an already tethering on the brink Huntington City budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.