Huntington's Been There, Done That; History Repeating Itself on Severe Shortfalls
Could this be a sign of deja - vu in an area targeted for improvement under the since expired federally funded Weed and Seed program? When Tom McCallister was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction at the Dec. 2016 Huntington City Council , HNN wrote of "deja vu" time at the Cabell County Courthouse referring to a protective order obtained by City Attorney Scott Damron against the then Republican candidate for Mayor? " have once again sliced and diced an already tethering on the brink Huntington City budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In The Lobby
|26 min
|Ralph
|2
|Any ladies like to tongue mens harry buttholes
|29 min
|Ralph
|5
|Oriental Health Spa (Nov '10)
|36 min
|Yong
|86
|Liberal protestors dress up as Klan supporters
|39 min
|southern at heart
|123
|Fresh Fart Tuesday
|42 min
|RWP
|11
|Huge Layoffs coming
|2 hr
|This is BS
|20
|Womens' March what a joke
|2 hr
|Dumb liberals
|1
|EMPs And Illegal Use
|16 hr
|Brer Rabbit
|34
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|20 hr
|Shae
|319
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC