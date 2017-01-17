Huntington's Been There, Done That; H...

Huntington's Been There, Done That; History Repeating Itself on Severe Shortfalls

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Huntington News

Could this be a sign of deja - vu in an area targeted for improvement under the since expired federally funded Weed and Seed program? When Tom McCallister was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction at the Dec. 2016 Huntington City Council , HNN wrote of "deja vu" time at the Cabell County Courthouse referring to a protective order obtained by City Attorney Scott Damron against the then Republican candidate for Mayor? " have once again sliced and diced an already tethering on the brink Huntington City budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In The Lobby 26 min Ralph 2
Any ladies like to tongue mens harry buttholes 29 min Ralph 5
Oriental Health Spa (Nov '10) 36 min Yong 86
Liberal protestors dress up as Klan supporters 39 min southern at heart 123
Fresh Fart Tuesday 42 min RWP 11
Huge Layoffs coming 2 hr This is BS 20
Womens' March what a joke 2 hr Dumb liberals 1
EMPs And Illegal Use 16 hr Brer Rabbit 34
What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10) 20 hr Shae 319
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Supreme Court
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC