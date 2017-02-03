Huntington woman pleads guilty to federal heroin charge
A Huntington woman found with heroin after police responded to a shooting call at her residence in 2015 pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Amanda Mae Smith, 33, entered her guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
