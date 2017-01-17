Huntington Police, Fire, Public Works...

Huntington Police, Fire, Public Works Employees Holding News Conference on City Hall Steps

Blair Taylor, executive director of the Pension Oversight Board, told the Herald Dispatch that he informed the city on September 9, 2016 of two million in actuarial alterations. Police and Fire chiefs have , as instructed, prepared recommendations that includes layoffs.

