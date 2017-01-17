Huntington Police, Fire, Public Works Employees Holding News Conference on City Hall Steps
Blair Taylor, executive director of the Pension Oversight Board, told the Herald Dispatch that he informed the city on September 9, 2016 of two million in actuarial alterations. Police and Fire chiefs have , as instructed, prepared recommendations that includes layoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cookout
|8 min
|-zaphod-
|4
|Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood play in...
|9 min
|-zaphod-
|120
|Kia Vehicles in Huntington w.va
|11 min
|Kia Nightmare
|15
|Do black girls like white guys
|36 min
|BWC
|21
|We observe General Robert E Lee Day
|36 min
|Duh
|29
|dealers
|54 min
|Nonsense
|20
|There Is No GodThere Is No GodThere Is No God
|1 hr
|STFU
|5
|Huge Layoffs coming
|4 hr
|Timmy Tommy
|31
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC