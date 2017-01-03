Huntington man sentenced to federal prison for role in multistate drug conspiracy
A Huntington man who participated in a multistate drug ring was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Parker Wyatt Mays, 27, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
