Huntington man and woman sentenced to federal prison for roles in multistate drug ring
A Huntington man and woman who participated a multistate drug ring were sentenced to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Corey Bruce Toney, 27, was sentenced to 10 years and three months in prison for distributing heroin.
