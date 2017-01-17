Huntington HIgh Wellness Program Gains National Recognition

A program at Huntington High School that has worked with Mayor Steve Williams to promote and provide increased health and wellness activities in the community received national recognition Wednesday, Jan. 18. The U.S. Conference of Mayors , in partnership with the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America , has awarded the Huntington High School Wellness Academy with a $25,000 grant and the City of Huntington with a second-place award in the small city c ategory of its 2017 Childhood Obesity Prevention Grants Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.