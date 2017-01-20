Huntington files lawsuit against drug distributors
The allegation is they've caused and contributed to the opioid epidemic through "illegal, reckless, and malicious actions in flooding the state with highly-addictive prescription medications." Named in the lawsuit filed Thursday in Cabell County Circuit Court were Amerisource Bergen Drug Company, Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation and Dr. Gregory Donald Chaney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Destroy hfd
|3 min
|Eyes are watching
|1
|Will Michele Obama come out now
|5 min
|uncle clint
|7
|America Held Hostage Day 1
|17 min
|Your just reward
|38
|Huge Layoffs coming
|1 hr
|sparta
|49
|There Is No GodThere Is No GodThere Is No God
|2 hr
|sparta
|42
|Back to Glory
|2 hr
|Back2Glory
|1
|Christ Temple Grow Academy
|3 hr
|Benny Samms
|11
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC