Huntington files lawsuit against drug distributors

1 hr ago

The allegation is they've caused and contributed to the opioid epidemic through "illegal, reckless, and malicious actions in flooding the state with highly-addictive prescription medications." Named in the lawsuit filed Thursday in Cabell County Circuit Court were Amerisource Bergen Drug Company, Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation and Dr. Gregory Donald Chaney.

