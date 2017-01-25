How Cities Can Combat the Opioid Drug...

How Cities Can Combat the Opioid Drug Epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: US News & World Report

The opioid epidemic in our cities increased at an alarming rate over the past year. Every day, 3,900 people initiate nonmedical use of prescription opioids for the first time, and these drugs have claimed the lives of our young and old; black and white; men and women; rich and poor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to the Brad Fuller post 1 hr Westmoreland Mafia 3
Brian Lucus 1 hr Liberal dumbhasses 2
Trump's putting America first 1 hr Liberal dumbhasses 6
So much for so called friends 1 hr truth sets you free 1
John and Maria Scarberry 4 hr Wow 2
Holy crap look at this monster 4 hr wtfwhatamonster 1
How do churches keep out undesirables?? 4 hr Lkw 12
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,351,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC