There are on the Huntington News story from Tuesday Jan 31, titled Heads Up Pet Rescue Announced. In it, Huntington News reports that:

SynTech Creative of Huntington, WV is proud to announce the newest addition to the Heads Up family of alerting systems entitled "Heads Up Pet Rescue" . This new system will allow animal care individuals and organizations, such as AARF, Boyd County Animal Shelter, ASAP , One by One Animal Advocates, and Little Victories.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Huntington News.