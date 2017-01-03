Four Arrested in 8th Avenue Dug Raid
Members of the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue making four arrests and seizing crack cocaine, digital scales, and cash. Roger Mayo , Darius Wafer, and Corwin Kahassai have been charged with possession with intent to deliver and placed in the Western Regional Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possession Ticket
|6 min
|big b
|9
|First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia...
|11 min
|Butthead
|10
|for black unemployment
|13 min
|Jimmy B
|20
|Calling out the Westmoreland cliques
|14 min
|Anon Westmoreland
|1
|Dont trust boyfriend at work
|14 min
|tommy
|3
|Who Regulates Addiction Recovery Houses
|17 min
|Jimmy B
|16
|James childers
|40 min
|Matt
|12
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|12 hr
|AprilRose Brown
|313
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC