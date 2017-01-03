Four Arrested in 8th Avenue Dug Raid

Four Arrested in 8th Avenue Dug Raid

Members of the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue making four arrests and seizing crack cocaine, digital scales, and cash. Roger Mayo , Darius Wafer, and Corwin Kahassai have been charged with possession with intent to deliver and placed in the Western Regional Jail.

