First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia Thursday
On Wednesday, the NWS issued Winter Weather Advisories for 24 counties including: Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, Upshur, Barbour, Raleigh, Fayette and Nicholas. Mike Zwier, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, told MetroNews it will be a slow moving system that will only dump a few inches of snow in spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|curious about a drug
|13 min
|curious
|1
|Rebecca Davenport
|13 min
|Quinton
|2
|Cops who run tags for personal reasons/favors (Nov '11)
|21 min
|AdamBomb
|76
|Leftovers to eat cause I could
|33 min
|MarkJ-
|5
|Who Regulates Addiction Recovery Houses
|55 min
|Powerless
|11
|Brad and Taylor pt 3
|56 min
|Anon Westmoreland
|13
|for black unemployment
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|10
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|AprilRose Brown
|313
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC