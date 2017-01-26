Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. and T...

Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. and The Huntington Alumnae Chapter of ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Huntington News

Huntington, West Virginia-To raise awareness among local women that heart disease is their #1 health threat, the Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in conjunction with Saint Mary's Medical Center and Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. presents Go Red For Women. The event will be February 3, 2017, 5:30 pm, Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, 1647 9th Avenue, Huntington, WV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to the Brad Fuller post 1 hr Westmoreland Mafia 3
Brian Lucus 1 hr Liberal dumbhasses 2
Trump's putting America first 1 hr Liberal dumbhasses 6
So much for so called friends 1 hr truth sets you free 1
John and Maria Scarberry 4 hr Wow 2
Holy crap look at this monster 4 hr wtfwhatamonster 1
How do churches keep out undesirables?? 4 hr Lkw 12
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,351,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC