Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. and The Huntington Alumnae Chapter of ...

Huntington, West Virginia-To raise awareness among local women that heart disease is their #1 health threat, the Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in conjunction with Saint Mary's Medical Center and Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. presents Go Red For Women. The event will be February 3, 2017, 5:30 pm, Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, 1647 9th Avenue, Huntington, WV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.