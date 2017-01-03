Detroit man sentenced to federal pris...

Detroit man sentenced to federal prison for Huntington heroin crime

A Detroit man was sentenced to three years and 11 months in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Djuan Levell Washington, 28, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

