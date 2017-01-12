Council Hears First Reading of Police Car Purchase Ordinance
A short agenda greeted a 'new' Huntington City Council Monday, Jan. 9, where they heard the first reading of an ordinance that will add three new police vehicles to Huntington's fleet. Funding for the new cars with an approximate $90,000 cost before being fitted with equipment for police use will come from insurance and asset forfeiture funds.
