Columbus man sentenced to prison for possessing heroin in Huntington
A Columbus man caught with heroin in Huntington in 2015 was sentenced to eight months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Tyshawn Desmeon Davis, 28, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
