Casting Call for Huntington Feb. 4 & 5

The feature film "Choices" is now casting for multiple roles at two open auditions on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington, and on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 2pm-4:30pm at the Christ Temple Church in Huntington. Please bring your head shot with you.

