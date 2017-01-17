Casting Call for Huntington Feb. 4 & 5
The feature film "Choices" is now casting for multiple roles at two open auditions on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington, and on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 2pm-4:30pm at the Christ Temple Church in Huntington. Please bring your head shot with you.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor williams
|9 min
|The real face palm
|10
|RATS IN Huntington
|1 hr
|say the name
|17
|New Recovery House
|1 hr
|Punk
|48
|Kia Vehicles in Huntington w.va
|1 hr
|Gotcha number
|2
|Kia motors barboursville. W. Va
|1 hr
|Gotcha number
|7
|West Moreland posts
|1 hr
|friday
|2
|Carousel Club (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|punk
|185
|Huge Layoffs coming
|5 hr
|Just Me
|30
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|22 hr
|Loved
|320
