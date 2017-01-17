Casting Call for Huntington Feb. 4 & 5

Casting Call for Huntington Feb. 4 & 5

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Huntington News

The feature film "Choices" is now casting for multiple roles at two open auditions on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington, and on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 2pm-4:30pm at the Christ Temple Church in Huntington. Please bring your head shot with you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor williams 9 min The real face palm 10
RATS IN Huntington 1 hr say the name 17
New Recovery House 1 hr Punk 48
Kia Vehicles in Huntington w.va 1 hr Gotcha number 2
Kia motors barboursville. W. Va 1 hr Gotcha number 7
West Moreland posts 1 hr friday 2
Carousel Club (Jul '10) 1 hr punk 185
Huge Layoffs coming 5 hr Just Me 30
What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10) 22 hr Loved 320
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,045,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC