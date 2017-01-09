27 overdoses in one night, but few answers from the man taking the blame
That was the full explanation by Bruce Lamar "Benz" Griggs as he pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Huntington. The full story was a nightmare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lying Psycho Stan Audriana Brown
|6 min
|i dont know her
|5
|Did The Hospitals' CEOs and Boards Lie About Ot...
|7 min
|LOL
|31
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ?
|11 min
|LOL
|44
|get over it libtards
|24 min
|CaptSweatPants
|1
|She supports a child molester
|25 min
|CaptSweatPants
|5
|Harassed McCallister, Others Ask: Time to Chang...
|41 min
|Media Man
|1
|HPD telling lies for years
|55 min
|Media Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC