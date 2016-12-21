What's the cost of removing trash, sludge and Improved Waste Treatment? Operations Mean 57% Sewer Increase over 3 Years A proposed sewer fee increase which would allow the Huntington Sanitary Board budget to grow from $12.3 million to $18.8 million over a three year period. An average bill consists of 3,200 gallons of water consumed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.