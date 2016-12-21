Verbal Fireworks Implode at Final 2016 Huntington City Council Meeting
The Huntington City Council meeting about the sewer rate increase contained fireworks. They weren't the kind you see, but they w The highlight of the show was Tom McCallister getting arrested.
