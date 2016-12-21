Steel of WV Statement on HSB Increase

Steel of WV Statement on HSB Increase

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Huntington News

Following the Finance Committee of Huntington City Council that approved the Huntington Sanitary Board's recommendation by a 5-0 vote for a 57% increase, public comments were permitted. Council woman Rebecca Thacker asked the impact of stretching the increase out over ten years so it would be more affordable to the disabled, elderly, business, and other economically disadvantaged groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UPS won't pay me, what should I do now? 10 min hard worker 34
What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10) 14 min WTF 299
Christmas community Dinners 16 min Bitter Critter 12
Drug addiction is not a disease 21 min WTF 22
Tammy eagle 1711 woodmont 42 min I wanna know 3
Snitches (May '11) 45 min liar 105
Drug houses guyandotte go 59 min RWP 16
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,681

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC