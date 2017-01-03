Smith Plans To Retire
Smith said Tuesday that though he still resides in Tyler County, he has purchased a home in Huntington where he intends to retire so as to spend more time with his family who lives there. "I want to spend time with my children and three grandchildren -- that's probably the most important thing," said Smith, who recently turned 70 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Star News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chase sims
|9 min
|JLizzy
|12
|Sicko liberals bind and torture a white guy
|21 min
|Nancy
|32
|Guess who's going to pay for the wall
|27 min
|Rhonda
|6
|Calling out the Westmoreland cliques
|33 min
|CaptSweatPants
|11
|Need Help Getting Stuff Out of Pawn (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Just Me
|38
|Brian cloninger
|2 hr
|Edd
|1
|Madison on BP
|2 hr
|Political man
|11
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC