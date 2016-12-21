Report finds skyrocketing rate of babies going through opiate withdrawal
The high-pitched, inconsolable screams of babies born dependent on heroin and other opiates echo across the otherwise quiet facility. The babies also shake, vomit and suffer from diarrhea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary went berserk on election night. Trashed...
|3 min
|Orange is da new ...
|60
|Trump voters suckered again!
|15 min
|Hilarious
|45
|Tiffany Hensley and Jamel Proctor (May '16)
|20 min
|Tiffany grow up
|7
|Sewer fees will be just as much as water fees soon
|21 min
|Seriously
|48
|Steel of WV (Jun '13)
|23 min
|Seriously
|39
|Mayor williams
|27 min
|Seriously
|11
|When is the republicans closing DHHR
|44 min
|Just Me
|40
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|Here it is
|307
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC