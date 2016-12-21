Report finds skyrocketing rate of bab...

Report finds skyrocketing rate of babies going through opiate withdrawal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

The high-pitched, inconsolable screams of babies born dependent on heroin and other opiates echo across the otherwise quiet facility. The babies also shake, vomit and suffer from diarrhea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary went berserk on election night. Trashed... 3 min Orange is da new ... 60
Trump voters suckered again! 15 min Hilarious 45
Tiffany Hensley and Jamel Proctor (May '16) 20 min Tiffany grow up 7
Sewer fees will be just as much as water fees soon 21 min Seriously 48
Steel of WV (Jun '13) 23 min Seriously 39
Mayor williams 27 min Seriously 11
When is the republicans closing DHHR 44 min Just Me 40
What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10) 3 hr Here it is 307
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,954

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC