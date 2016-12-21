Nearly 1,230 students to graduate Saturday from Marshall
Marshall University's 2016 Winter Commencement, which takes place Saturday, Dec. 17, will honor nearly 1,230 students who graduated in July or August 2016, or are tentatively scheduled to graduate this week. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
