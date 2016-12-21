Mayor Williams to attend signing of 21st Century Cures Act
Mayor Steve Williams will travel to the White House on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to attend a bill signing ceremony for the bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act. One of the key provisions of the wide-sweeping medical innovation bill is to provide $1 billion in state grants over two years to fight the opioid abuse epidemic.
