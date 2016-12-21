Marshall band to perform in Rome Sunday

Marshall band to perform in Rome Sunday

While the rest of the Tri-State will ring in 2017 stateside with friends and family, band members along with 15 friends, family and supporters will be gearing up to represent the Thundering Herd in the 2017 Rome New Year's Day Parade, where they will be among about 8,500 individual performers set to appear in the parade.

