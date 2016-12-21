Letter to Editor: Open Statements to Mayor Steve Williams; Boxing Event Challenge
It has come to my attention that you knew you were going to ask for sanitation increases three months before the election took place. It is obvious that you are rushing the vote by City Council so you can get votes from your yes men Rosenberger, Ball, and others before they leave.
