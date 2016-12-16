Jenkins hosts round table discussion on drug exposed babies
West Virginia Third District Congressman Evan Jenkins says West Virginia leads the nation for the number of newborn infants exposed to drugs during pregnancy. "We don't just have one or two babies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPS won't pay me, what should I do now?
|11 min
|hard worker
|34
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|15 min
|WTF
|299
|Christmas community Dinners
|18 min
|Bitter Critter
|12
|Drug addiction is not a disease
|22 min
|WTF
|22
|Tammy eagle 1711 woodmont
|43 min
|I wanna know
|3
|Snitches (May '11)
|46 min
|liar
|105
|Drug houses guyandotte go
|1 hr
|RWP
|16
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC