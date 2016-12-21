Huntington woman sentenced to over six years in federal prison for heroin charge
A Huntington woman caught with heroin was sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Misty Renee Wentz, 38, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
