Huntington Mayor Williams Releases November Cleaning Stats
Mayor Steve Williams provided the following information to City Council members this evening regarding efforts to keep the city clean: Household Garbage and Special Pickups: From December 2015 to November 2016, Public Works removed 16,013 tons of household garbage. During the same time period, it removed 2,637 tons of trash through 8,421 special trash pick-ups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPS won't pay me, what should I do now?
|10 min
|hard worker
|34
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|14 min
|WTF
|299
|Christmas community Dinners
|17 min
|Bitter Critter
|12
|Drug addiction is not a disease
|21 min
|WTF
|22
|Tammy eagle 1711 woodmont
|42 min
|I wanna know
|3
|Snitches (May '11)
|46 min
|liar
|105
|Drug houses guyandotte go
|1 hr
|RWP
|16
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC