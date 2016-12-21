FOP Children's Christmas Party IMAGES
For more than 40 years, FOP Gold Star Lodge 65 has hosted a Christmas party for underprivileged children in Huntington. On Tuesday, approximately 240 children who were pre-selected from elementary schools within city limits will attend the party and receive presents, a meal and photos with Santa Claus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPS won't pay me, what should I do now?
|9 min
|hard worker
|34
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|13 min
|WTF
|299
|Christmas community Dinners
|16 min
|Bitter Critter
|12
|Drug addiction is not a disease
|20 min
|WTF
|22
|Tammy eagle 1711 woodmont
|41 min
|I wanna know
|3
|Snitches (May '11)
|44 min
|liar
|105
|Drug houses guyandotte go
|59 min
|RWP
|16
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC