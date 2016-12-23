Arrest made in Huntington stabbing death
Terry Allen Frame, 37, of Huntington, was charged Friday in the Thursday night death of Christopher Clifton, 42, of Hopkinsville, Ky. Police were dispatched to the 400 block of 8th Street West at about 9:15 p.m. They found Clifton with a stab wound to his neck.
