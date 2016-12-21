Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Hunti...

Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Huntington; Overdose in West Huntington

Friday Dec 16

Huntington Police arrested a man at about 12:20 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

