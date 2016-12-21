Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Huntington; Overdose in West Huntington
Huntington Police arrested a man at about 12:20 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug addiction is not a disease
|6 min
|According to plan
|23
|UPS won't pay me, what should I do now?
|17 min
|hard worker
|34
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|21 min
|WTF
|299
|Christmas community Dinners
|24 min
|Bitter Critter
|12
|Tammy eagle 1711 woodmont
|49 min
|I wanna know
|3
|Snitches (May '11)
|52 min
|liar
|105
|Drug houses guyandotte go
|1 hr
|RWP
|16
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC